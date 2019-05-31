(Bloomberg) -- Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan called on China to end behavior that “sows distrust” while laying out plans to invest more in Asia as tensions grow between the world’s biggest economies.

In a speech in Singapore that came hours after he met a top Chinese defense official, Shanahan indirectly blasted Beijing for employing a “toolkit of coercion” to “exploit others economically and diplomatically, and coerce them militarily.” He said the U.S. is strengthening alliances in Asia and “investing significantly” in advanced technology that will be deployed in the region.

“Behavior that erodes other nations’ sovereignty and sows distrust of China’s intentions must end,” Shanahan said on Saturday in Singapore in a keynote address to the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual forum that focuses on Asia defense issues. “Until it does, we stand against a myopic, narrow, and parochial view of the future, and we stand for the free and open order that has benefited us all -- including China.”

After months of disruptive tit-for-tat tariffs, Washington and Beijing are competing to sway skeptical allies in the region wary of finding themselves squeezed in an escalating global trade war that may ultimately force them to choose sides. The trade spat is deepening fears that the two nations are lurching toward an intractable rivalry, one that has already caused jitters in markets around the world.

While the U.S. has threatened Beijing with more tariffs and pressured allies to ban Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies Co. from emerging 5G networks, China has pushed back aggressively. A Ministry of Congress spokesman said Friday China will establish a list of “unreliable" entities said to damage the interests of domestic companies, a sweeping order that could potentially affect thousands of foreign firms.

The Shangri-La Dialogue -- hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies -- was part of a broader regional tour for Shanahan that began Wednesday in Jakarta. During the event, Shanahan held meetings with his defense counterparts from Southeast Asia and Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, who called on both nations to avoid a “zero-sum dynamic” during a speech at the forum.

On Saturday, Shanahan said the U.S. “does not want any country in this region to have to choose or forgo positive economic relations with any partner.”

“We compete with China where we must,” he said. “But competition does not mean conflict. Competition is not to be feared. We should welcome it, provided that everyone plays by internationally established rules.”

On Friday night, Shanahan met with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe for 20 minutes in the talks that the he described as “constructive and productive,” according to Pentagon spokesman Joe Buccino. They discussed how both militaries can better cooperate to enforce UN Security Council Resolutions related to North Korea, he said.

Wei, who is also the third-highest-ranked general in the People’s Liberation Army, will give a keynote address on Sunday, the final day of the Shangri-La Dialogue. He’s the first Chinese defense minister to visit the security conference since Liang Guanglie attended in 2011.

