(Bloomberg) -- Top Pentagon officials will be pressed Tuesday to explain whether they supported President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and why the U.S. didn’t foresee the Afghan military’s collapse to Taliban forces, forcing a hasty American withdrawal.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and General Frank MacKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, are expected to face tough questioning at a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. It’s the first time the military leaders have faced lawmakers since last month’s evacuation.

“Throughout the spring, we saw many districts quickly fall to the Taliban -- many without a shot fired,” Senator James Inhofe, the panel’s top Republican, plans to say, according to prepared remarks. Now, “President Biden’s decision to withdraw has expanded the threat of terrorism -- and increased the likelihood of an attack on the homeland.”

Austin and Milley will be asked why the U.S. failed to foresee the rapid collapse of the Afghan military and national police, a force of roughly 300,000 facing what Biden estimated was 75,000 Taliban militants.

The U.S. spent a generation building up Afghan’s officer corps and at least $83 billion to train, equip, operate and sustain it. As many as 60,000 Afghan National Security Force members were killed over 20 years, along with more than 2,400 Americans.

At hearings this month with Secretary of State Antony Blinken many Democrats focused on U.S. mistakes over 20 years, and emphasized that Biden inherited a peace deal with the Taliban reached by President Donald Trump, which would have had troops out months earlier.

“The path that led to this moment was paved with years of mistakes, from our catastrophic pivot to Iraq, to our failure to handle Pakistan’s support for the Taliban, to the flawed Doha Agreement signed by President Trump,” Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the committee’s chairman, will say according to prepared remarks.

America’s longest war ended with a rushed evacuation from the Kabul airport of more than 124,000 people from Aug. 14 to Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline for departure. Amid the turmoil, 13 U.S. service members were killed in a suicide bombing at a gate to the airport. Yet a number of Americans and many more Afghans who had worked alongside them were left behind.

Although it’s the first congressional hearing for the military leaders since the Afghan government’s collapse, it’s not the first time they’ve fielded questions on what went wrong.

Force Evaporated

“There are not reports that I am aware of that predicted a security force of 300,000 would evaporate in 11 days,” Milley said Aug. 18 at a news conference alongside Austin.

Milley is also expected to face questioning from Republican lawmakers about a report that he spoke with his Chinese counterpart in the last days of the Trump presidency to assure the adversary that the U.S. was stable despite the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and wasn’t going to war, according to a book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of the Washington Post.

Some Republicans have called for Milley’s resignation over the episode, even portraying it as treason. The Biden administration and Pentagon officials said that Milley’s outreach was part of his regular duties, which include keeping in close contact with the heads of foreign militaries to avoid unintended conflict.

In addition, questions have been raised about a botched U.S. drone strike in Kabul carried out in the middle of the American evacuation that killed 10 civilians, including seven children. It has prompted doubts about assurances by Biden and the military that the U.S. will be able to prevent Afghanistan becoming a safe haven for terrorists by conducting “over-the-horizon” strikes based on intelligence gathered without the benefit of U.S. forces and agents on the ground.

Inhofe said in his prepared remarks that even if such strikes were feasible “we can’t strike al-Qaeda in Afghanistan because we’re worried about what the Taliban will do to the Americans still there.”

