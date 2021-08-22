Pentagon Drafts U.S. Airlines to Help With Afghanistan Evacuees

(Bloomberg) -- The Defense Department told U.S. airlines to provide 18 planes to aid in the Afghanistan evacuation effort, saying the extra capacity will help military aircraft focus on operations in and out of Kabul.

Activation of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program involves four planes from United Airlines, three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air and two from Hawaiian Airlines, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement Sunday.

The activated aircraft won’t fly into the Kabul airport, where chaotic scenes of people desperate to leave the Afghan capital have been playing out. Instead, they’ll be used for onward movement of passengers from temporary safe havens and interim staging bases, Kirby said.

No major impact on U.S. commercial flights is expected, he said.

