(Bloomberg) -- The US has finished building a floating pier that will help bring more aid to the Gaza Strip, the Pentagon said, even as officials acknowledged the new structure won’t fill the gap in need created by the war between Hamas and Israel.

Hundreds of tons of aid will begin to flow over the pier in coming days, with much more on its way by sea, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, deputy commander of US Central Command, told reporters Thursday. In a separate statement, Central Command said the United Nations will receive the aid and coordinate its distribution.

The Biden administration announced in March that it would establish the pier as part of efforts to alleviate a humanitarian crisis that the UN and other aid agencies have called increasingly dire. In his State of the Union speech, President Joe Biden laid blame on Israel, saying that “humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip.”

The situation has only grown worse since then, with the UN World Food Program saying in a post on X on Thursday that the threat of famine has “never loomed larger” and stocks of fuel and food will run out in days. Aid has also been disrupted as Israel has told people to leave the area near the two crossings in southern Gaza — Rafah and Kerem Shalom — as it presses ahead with a campaign to root out Hamas.

“The amount of assistance needed in Gaza is immense,” said Sonali Korde, a USAID official. “It’s not a situation where one compensates for the other.”

Israel is helping with construction of the pier and is working with the US to receive the aid, the Israel Defense Forces said in a post to X on Thursday. The US has said the pier will cost about $320 million to build and operate, and hundreds of American troops will be involved, though none will set foot in Gaza.

