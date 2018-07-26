(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Defense Department issued a final request for proposals for a cloud services contract valued at as much as $10 billion, opting for a winner-take-all competition that rivals say will favor Amazon.com Inc.

The project, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud, or JEDI, involves transitioning massive amounts of Defense Department data to a commercially operated cloud system. The initiative attracted widespread interest from technology companies struggling to catch up to Amazon in the burgeoning federal government market for cloud services.

The move follows a months-long lobbying campaign in Washington by companies including Microsoft Corp., International Business Machines Inc., and Oracle Corp. that opposed the Pentagon’s plans for a single award rather than splitting the contract among multiple providers.

The final request posted by the Defense Department on Thursday calls for a two-year base period, followed by two three-year options and a final two-year option.

“The contract’s maximum ordering period, if all options are exercised, will be 10 years with a maximum dollar value of $10 billion,” according to documents posted by the Defense Department.

The terms of an award that many see as favoring Amazon comes as President Donald Trump has stepped up his criticism of the company, founder Jeff Bezos and the Washington Post, which Bezos owns.

