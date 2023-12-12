(Bloomberg) -- The White House warns it will run out of money by the end of the year to keep sending Ukraine military aid unless Congress breaks a funding deadlock. But analysts and lawmakers say there’s a workaround that means the deadline isn’t quite so tight.

The tactic: Continue to provide arms from US stockpiles in hopes of waiting until later for the money to replace them. According to Pentagon estimates, the US can still send Ukraine military hardware valued at $4.6 billion under what’s called Presidential Drawdown Authority. Yet it only has $1 billion to buy new equipment to replace the old.

Sending Ukraine military equipment without a guarantee that it’ll be replaced soon is a risky strategy. But some lawmakers argue it means Ukraine won’t be truly threatened if Congress fails to agree to a White House request for new funding before lawmakers head off for the holidays at the end of the week.

“What you are giving out in PDA is actual physical equipment, it doesn’t involve funds,” said Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee and one of his party’s leading supporters of Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion. “It would be better to pass the bill this month for a number of reasons, but we can make it work to wait until next month.”

The Biden administration’s request for an additional $60 billion in assistance to Ukraine is mired in a dispute over Republican demands that it be tied to tougher enforcement at the US border with Mexico. Congress is about to adjourn for the year, and a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Capitol Hill on Tuesday failed to inspire immediate action.

In a display of continued administration support, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced late Thursday an additional $200 million package of arms for Ukraine under the previously authorized drawdown authority. The administration also provided a summary of $44.2 billion in weapons the US has provided since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

“There is no statutory requirement to replace equipment sent to allies under the PDA,” said Mark Cancian, a former Office of Management and Budget defense specialist. “In theory, DoD could keep sending weapons and munitions even if there was no money available to replace them.”

“While some might argue that the risk is worth accepting, others would describe it as unilateral disarmament,” said Cancian, now a defense analyst with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The prospect of a workaround for coming weeks isn’t one the Pentagon wants to think about — at least for now.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said in an interview Monday that the US probably will have expended all of its funds around the end of the year, while noting that deliveries tend to lag expenditures.

“This is a critical period of time, and we need Congress to act,” she said. “We will use every authority that we can, but we are coming close to the end of what we have available to us as an authority.”

A decision to keep sending arms to Ukraine would force the Department of Defense — particularly the Army — to assume the risk the inventory wouldn’t be replaced or the already lengthy process to issue contracts and produce the replenish the arms would be further delayed.

Ultimately, the dispute over the supplemental funding request, with its focus on domestic political considerations, “is really now an American story,” said John Herbst, a former US ambassador to Ukraine who is now senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center. “There’s obviously a very important Ukrainian element, but the dynamics are overwhelmingly American.”

