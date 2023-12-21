(Bloomberg) -- The US Air Force “continues to explore all options to prioritize and expedite” sales of F-16s to Taiwan, an official said in response to concern expressed by two dozen Republican members of Congress.

Assistant Air Force Secretary Andrew Hunter responded Wednesday to a letter from lawmakers expressing concern that delivery of the fighter jets promised to Taiwan might be undercut by expanding “regional security concerns around the world,” including competing US commitments to Ukraine and Israel.

The House members said delays in a program to retrofit Taiwan’s existing F-16s were approaching three years due to the lack of key parts, while delivery of 66 new aircraft built by Lockheed Martin Corp. has been delayed “by over 15 months due to software development complexities.” The lawmakers said “we cannot afford to over-promise and under-deliver to our closest friends.”

Hunter responded that the program to retrofit F-16s “has delivered 136 aircraft, with the remaining three forecast for delivery” shortly. The 66 new planes are projected for delivery before the end of 2026, he said.

The congressional letter sent last month was spearheaded by Representative Rob Wittman, vice chair of the House Armed Services Committee, and signatories included House Intelligence Chairman Michael Turner.

The lawmakers said they are willing to work with the Pentagon to ensure timely completion of the aircraft deliveries, citing China’s frequent exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan.

