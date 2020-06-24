(Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon put Huawei Technologies Co. and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. on a list of 20 companies it says are owned or controlled by China’s military, opening them up to potential additional U.S. sanctions.

In letters to lawmakers dated June 24, the Pentagon said it was providing a list of “Communist Chinese military companies operating in the United States.” The list was first requested in the fiscal 1999 defense policy law.

“The list put out today by the Pentagon is a start but woefully inadequate to warn the American people about the state-owned and -directed companies that support the Chinese government and Communist Party’s activities threatening U.S. economic and national security,” Republican Senator Marco Rubio said in a statement. “The list only touches the surface of the Chinese government’s exploitation of U.S. capital markets at the expense of retail investors and pensioners by omitting the networks of affiliated and subsidiary companies.”

In addition to Huawei and Hikvision, the list includes China Railway Construction Corp., China Telecommunications Corp, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. and Panda Electronics Group.

