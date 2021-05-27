(Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon’s $715 billion budget request for fiscal 2022 is a modest bump from this year, and the “result of hard choices” in the aftermath of the global coronavirus pandemic and U.S. economic hardship, General Mark Milley, the nation’s top uniformed officer, is poised to tell Congress on Thursday.

Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reaffirmed that China is the U.S. top geostrategic security challenge but said war with the Asian nation is “not inevitable,” according to written testimony posted on the House document repository. Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are scheduled to testify Thursday before the House Appropriations Defense panel.

“We need to keep our relationship at competition, not conflict,” Milley said in his testimony. “This is best done through integrated deterrence where the United States remains militarily strong relative to China and we retain military overmatch in all the various domains of war.”

Milley will also seek to assuage concerns over the immense cost of modernizing the U.S. nuclear arsenal, a politically contentious issue.

“Modernization of our nuclear forces, weapons complex, and requisite nuclear command, control, and communications (NC3) capabilities are a high priority,” Milley said. He said Pentagon projections show modernizing nuclear weapons will peak at 7% of the department’s budget in 2029. He argued that’s less costly than previous nuclear efforts, when nuclear recapitalization cost 10.6% of the budget in the 1980s, and 17% in the early 1960s.

The general called for dropping some older “legacy” systems, a move sure to face resistance from lawmakers whose constituents build those weapons. “Continuing to purchase and maintain legacy equipment takes needed defense dollars away from the acquisition of systems that are needed for modernization,” he said.

Milley called climate change a “growing threat” to U.S. national security and defense objectives. Troops already face increased operational demands, damaged installations and new requirements “for equipment and formations able to operate in a world defined by climate change and as a contributing factor to regional instability.”

The Biden administration is scheduled to release its first budget request to Congress on Friday. The $715 billion for the Defense Department is 1.6% more than the $704 billion enacted for this year, but would amount to a decrease of about 0.4% in real terms adjusted for inflation.

The proposal, announced in April as part of the president’s broader budget plan for the next fiscal year, signals efforts to deter China and Russia by advancing hypersonic weapons and bolstering the U.S. Navy fleet with ballistic missile submarines and unmanned ships.

