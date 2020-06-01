(Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon said 600-800 National Guard troops are being sent to Washington from a handful of states as President Donald Trump seeks to quell protests in the U.S. capital.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Attorney General William Barr and other top officials will be monitoring continuing protests in Washington at the Justice Department on Monday evening, according to a senior defense official who asked not to be identified.

Military police and other security were stationing themselves outside the White House as the official said the primary role of the new forces would be to guard national monuments, protect the White House and coordinate with Washington’s police.

Pentagon officials also said that some active-duty troops have been put on heightened alert but aren’t currently being deployed to Washington. The additional National Guard forces will come from Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Utah, according to the official.

