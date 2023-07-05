Pentagon Says It’s On Guard for Leaks — and Too Much Classifying

(Bloomberg) -- Pentagon officials called for reinforcing security policies and practices to ensure accountability “down to the lowest levels of the department” in a review of a leak of classified information allegedly by a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman.

At the same time, the study ordered in April by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned against over-classifying data out of an excess of caution, potentially impeding the distribution of needed information. A public summary of the document was released on Wednesday.

The review was initiated after the April arrest of Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, who was charged over a massive disclosure of intelligence secrets. A federal grand jury last month indicted Teixeira on six counts of retaining and transmitting classified national defense information.

Among the steps recommended was tougher rules against using electronic devices inside secure places where confidential information could be copied.

The Department of Defense review concluded “that the overwhelming majority of DoD personnel with access to” classified national security information “comply with security policies, processes, and procedures, and recognize the importance of information security” but “at the same time, the review identified areas where the Department should improve its security posture and accountability measures.”

The public summary of the report said the department should review and update procedures “to reduce any ambiguity and ensure consistency and clarity across the Department” and develop solutions for any identified gaps.

Still, it said, “the Department is mindful of the need to balance information security” with the need “to get the right information to the right people at the right time to enhance our national security.” It said “careful consideration will be given to guard against any ‘overcorrection’ which may impede progress on information-sharing.”

