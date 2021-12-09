(Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon is looking for new ways to deter American adversaries including China as it grapples with with “increasingly acute” challenges from Beijing, a top American defense official said Thursday.

Defense officials will focus on “integrated deterrence” against national security threats from countries such as China and Russia, Mara Karlin, assistant secretary of defense for strategies, plans, and capabilities, said Thursday at an event previewing the Biden administration’s National Defense Strategy at the Center for a New American Security.

Karlin, who is also performing the duties of deputy undersecretary of defense for policy, said the strategy -- scheduled for publication in early 2022 -- would seek to deter adversaries using tools from across the whole of the U.S. government including the State Department and Treasury, as well as U.S. partners and allies.

“If we are just sitting in a defense bubble and not looking at those other tools in the toolkit we are not going to be as effective,” Karlin said. “We are trying to enhance our thinking on deterrence and our rigor.”

The National Defense Strategy report is a key document helping drive the annual defense budget and military contingency planning for a range of national security scenarios. It’s normally published in the early part of any administration.

Karlin said the strategy would build on a push to focus on “great power competition” with China and Russia outlined in the Trump administration’s 2018 NDS, which signaled a move away from a post-Sept. 11 focus on terrorism.

