(Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon is seeking to boost research and development of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, microchips, and hypersonic weapons in its proposed budget, shifting toward deterring China and Russia and away from decades-long counterterrorism operations in the Middle East.

The Defense Department is asking for an unprecedented $112 billion for research and development in fiscal year 2022, or a 5% increase from this year’s $106.6 billion request, according to defense officials who asked not to be named.

Some Republican lawmakers are already denouncing as inadequate the $715 billion defense request in the budget proposal President Joe Biden sent to Congress on Friday. It would be 1.6% more than the $704 billion enacted for this year but would amount to a decrease of about 0.4% in real terms adjusted for inflation.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers this week that the investment in research and development is “the largest ever,” allowing the Pentagon to “prepare for the next fight,” while paring outmoded weapons systems.

The money would be spent on autonomy for land, sea and air vehicles, cyber, fifth-generation directed energy, microchips, artificial intelligence and hypersonic technologies, according to senior defense officials.

Afghanistan Withdrawal

The Defense Department is folding emergency war operations expenses, previously known as the overseas contingency operations account, into the regular budget. The Pentagon is planning to ask for $42.1 billion for what it now calls direct war and enduring costs, a significant reduction from this year that reflects the ongoing U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan that Biden has ordered completed by Sept. 11.

Biden’s budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 will be the first in a decade in which defense and non-defense spending aren’t constrained by budget caps, meaning that Congress has an opening to shift funds from defense to non-defense spending, or the reverse.

The Pentagon is confronting Congress with some politically difficult choices. The Defense Department proposes to divest 42 A-10 close air support aircraft and four early version Littoral Combat Ships that would be expensive to upgrade. The programs have constituencies across the country, particularly from Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin and Alabama where some of the units -- and workers - on the A-10 and LCS are based.

The LCS is built in two versions by teams led by Lockheed Martin Corp. and the U.S. unit of Australia-based Austal Ltd. The Pentagon projects saving $2.8 billion by shedding those A-10s and Littoral Combat Ships, defense officials said.

Fewer Ships

Lawmakers also are likely to be rankled by the Navy’s request for eight new vessels in the next budget, down from the 12 originally sought in a Trump administration blueprint. That plan was meant as a start toward developing a vastly larger fleet of ships and submarines.

The Biden request calls for funds to build four combat vessels and four support ships. That includes two Virginia-class submarines, one DDG-51 Aegis destroyer, and one Constellation-class frigate.

The Navy’s proposed budget, requesting funds for one Aegis-class destroyer -- made by General Dynamics Corp. and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. -- instead of the two previously planned for fiscal 2022, will weaken the U.S. industrial base and send the wrong message to China, according to lawmakers from Maine, where the ships are built.

“Since agreeing to a five-year multiyear procurement contract in 2018, industry had planned for a procurement rate of at least two ships per year through the next fiscal year,” Senators Angus King and Susan Collins and Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden said in a letter to Biden this month.

The Biden administration will seek to buy 85 Lockheed Martin F-35 jets in the coming fiscal year, tracking a plan the Trump administration outlined last year.

The Pentagon decided to focus on using additional funding to upgrade the F-35 with new capabilities every six months, instead of buying more planes, a defense official said.

Nuclear Modernization

The Pentagon is also focusing on modernizing the nuclear triad. Full funding is planned for the new Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine, made by General Dynamics, the B-21 stealth bomber made by Northrop Grumman Corp. and the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent that’s also under contract to Northrop.

Northrop’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent -- the land-based portion of the nation’s air-land-sea triad -- is at the heart of congressional debate over the Pentagon’s longer-term spending plans. The Pentagon is requesting $2.6 billion for the next fiscal year, signaling that it would proceed with the new program full-bore instead of pouring money into keeping the aging Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.

On the personnel side, the Biden administration is proposing a 2.7% pay raise for troops and civilians, defense officials said. The Pentagon is also planning to make a $617 million investment to make military installations more resilient to the effects of climate change, officials said.

