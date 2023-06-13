(Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon will try to streamline the laborious process for arms sales abroad, officials said, starting with help to allies in crafting their weapons wish lists. The paperwork for such Foreign Military Sales can stretch for months, if not years.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin commissioned a “tiger team” last year to improve the Defense Department’s role in the interagency process that works with the State Department to approve the sale of weapons, munition and other support for partners from Saudi Arabia to Taiwan.

Once the executive branch approves a sale, it’s submitted to the Senate informally and then for a formal review that’s usually set at 30 days. Negotiations between a contractor and the country can take months or years to result in an eventual contract.

Sasha Baker, the Pentagon’s deputy undersecretary for policy, acknowledged to reporters Tuesday that efforts to reform the Foreign Military Sales process have been made every 18 months over the last 20 years. This time, the Pentagon is vowing a “continuous improvement” process with regular tracking by senior officials of metrics, more specialized training of US military personnel assigned to embassies, and setting up a new Defense Security Cooperation Service.

A focus is assisting allies during the initial “Letter of Request” phase, Baker said. “Sometimes we get Letters of Request from partners and allies” that indicate “they”re not exactly sure what they want or they’re asking for something we know we can’t provide,” she said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.