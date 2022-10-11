(Bloomberg) -- The US is speeding up shipment of two advanced air defense systems to Ukraine amid stepped-up pleas by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the West to supply more -- and more advanced -- weaponry in the fight against Russia.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. will accelerate assembly of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System units by using existing parts instead of building the weapon from scratch, the Pentagon said in a statement. The US is also contracting for more parts under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

“We’re using a number of tools to move funds and accomplish the contracting process quickly,” the Pentagon said in a statement Tuesday. “We’re focused on acquisition speed, and this is one example of our ability to work quickly with industry to accelerate delivery, by using some existing parts, and contracting under the USAI for additional parts.”

Zelenskiy has said that air defense is Ukraine’s top priority in the battle against President Vladimir Putin’s forces, a call that gained urgency after Russia escalated missile barrages in recent days, including with attacks on the capital Kyiv and other civilian targets.

In a call Monday with Zelenskiy, President Joe Biden said the US would continue providing Ukraine the support it needs, “including advanced air defense systems,” according to the White House. The White House statement didn’t specify what systems Biden was talking about, but the exchange highlighted the pressure the US has come under from Ukraine to supply the country with longer-range anti-air and anti-missile systems.

The NASAMS, developed with Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace of Norway, is one of NATO’s most widely used air-defense systems and protects the Washington region. It will be delivered within several weeks, the Pentagon said.

Raytheon spokesperson Chris Johnson said components for the NASAMS are made in a number of locations, including Mississippi, California, Arizona and Norway. An additional two systems were put on contract in August but are being built new and will take until 2024 to complete. Four more, to be built at a later date, have also been committed for Ukraine.

The NASAMS fires AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles -- one of the world’s most widely sold air-to-air weapons for fighter jets -- from ground-mobile canisters.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.