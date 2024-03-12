(Bloomberg) -- The White House will announce a package of hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance to Ukraine on Tuesday, defense officials said, as the Biden administration’s efforts to secure more funding from Congress remain stymied.

The Defense Department put together the package drawn from cost savings tallied by the US Army, according to the officials, who asked not to be identified in advance of a White House announcement.

The service achieved the savings in negotiating contracts to replenish stockpiles of weapons previously provided to Ukraine in its war against Russia. The plan for more funding was reported earlier Tuesday by Reuters.

The House has failed to act on the $95 billion in proposed assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan that was passed by the Senate. The Pentagon has about $10 billion in immediate replenishment needs, officials have said.

The deadlock in Ukraine is “shifting the momentum” in the war in Moscow’s favor, US intelligence agencies told senators on Monday.

Moscow has made continual, incremental battlefield gains since late 2023 and benefits from uncertainties about the future of military assistance from the US and allies, the top intelligence officials told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee in their annual presentation on the biggest “worldwide threats” facing the US.

“This deadlock plays to Russia’s strategic military advantages and is increasingly shifting the momentum in Moscow’s favor,” they said.

--With assistance from Peter Martin.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.