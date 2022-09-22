(Bloomberg) -- Pentair Plc, a maker of products such as water pumps, is considering options including a possible sale of part of its industrial solutions business, according to people familiar with the matter.

The industrial company is working with an adviser on a sale of the assets, which could be valued at about $800 million, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The business, which includes equipment used in an array of industrial processes, is likely to interest private equity firms, the people said.

A final decision hasn’t been made and Pentair could elect to retain the assets, the people said.

A representative at Pentair’s main US office in Minnesota declined to comment.

A deal for Pentair’s assets would follow other transactions by private equity firms taking advantage of historically lower multiples and consolidation opportunities in the sector. One Equity Partners agreed to buy Danish company DESMI in June, while a consortium led by Nexcap Partners bought Gecko Alliance Group in July.

Pentair, led by President and Chief Executive Officer John L Stauch, has been reshaping its portfolio this year, agreeing to buy commercial ice maker Manitowoc Ice from Welbilt Inc. for $1.6 billion in March in a deal that allowed Welbilt’s sale to Ali Group Srl to go ahead. Pentair has also made smaller acquisitions, such as deals for Pleatco and assets of Ken’s Beverage in 2021.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.