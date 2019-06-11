(Bloomberg) -- A three-level penthouse along Manhattan’s High Line that’s been lingering on the market is now “priced to sell” after getting a 41% price cut, to $29.75 million.

The 6,853-square-foot (637-square-meter) penthouse at 520 W. 28th St., designed by Zaha Hadid, was first listed in 2016 for $50 million, according to StreetEasy. Its price was whittled to $39.5 million in January before the most recent reduction this month.

“Let’s close before 7/1!” reads an email blast touting the new price from Charlie Attias, the Corcoran Group broker marketing the property. He didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking further comment.

The five-bedroom penthouse includes a rooftop level with a 2,000-square-foot wraparound terrace surrounding an interior lounge that can be used for parties, according to the listing. The unit’s three floors are knitted together by a staircase as well as a private elevator.

Selling costly condos is an uphill climb in Manhattan these days, as the supply of newly built residences for the global elite mounts and would-be buyers hold out for bargains. Contracts to buy Manhattan condos for $4 million or more are down 21% this year from the same period in 2018, data from brokerage Olshan Realty Inc. show.

The West 28th Street building, with just 39 residences, a robotic parking garage and a private IMAX theater, was one of Hadid’s last projects before her death in 2016. Since sales began that year, there have been 16 completed purchases, averaging about $3,100 a square foot, according to Olshan Realty. At its current asking price, the penthouse works out to $4,341 a square foot.

To contact the reporter on this story: Oshrat Carmiel in New York at ocarmiel1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Debarati Roy at droy5@bloomberg.net, Christine Maurus, Daniel Taub

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.