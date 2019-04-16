(Bloomberg) -- Bubly is popping.

PepsiCo Inc.’s entrant into the flavored seltzer market is rapidly gaining ground on established brands LaCroix and Perrier, according to research by Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Kenneth Shea and Gopal Srinivasan.

Bubly holds a 6.5 percent dollar share for the 13-week period ending April 7, up from just 2.3 percent in the prior year. And the market for seltzer keeps growing. Industry sales are up 16 percent in the last 52 weeks.

The next move? Bloomberg Intelligence analysts say to look for Bubly to introduce more flavors in the near-future.

