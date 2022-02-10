(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. gave a full-year sales outlook ahead of estimates as the company raises prices on salty snacks and bottled beverages given robust demand.

Revenue should rise 6% this year on an adjusted basis, compared with the 5.4% consensus, after fourth-quarter growth exceeded analysts’ expectations. The company said Thursday that core earnings per share were $1.53, just 1 cent ahead of analysts’ estimates.

PepsiCo is benefiting from the rising number of people who are again buying fountain drinks such as Diet Pepsi and Mountain Dew at on-premise venues like stadiums and restaurants. Strong demand is allowing the company to pass on higher costs to customers.

On a call with investors, Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta said the company had expanded production capacity for Gatorade, a brand that had been particularly challenged by supply-chain problems. Those issues were primarily related to bottle supply and shouldn’t last much longer, Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said in an interview. “We managed to work our way through it such that as we get closer to summer, that issue will pretty well go away,” he said.

The maker of Doritos, Tropicana and Quaker Oats said fourth-quarter operating profit declined in its North America beverages unit and in regions including Europe, Africa and Asia due to higher costs.

The company forecast core earnings per share growth of 8% this year at a constant-currency basis. PepsiCo also said it plans to buy back $10 billion of shares through 2026.

The shares rose as much as 1.5% in early trading in New York before trading down 0.5% at 8:44 a.m.

