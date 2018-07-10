PepsiCo gets another boost from salty snacks

PepsiCo Inc., grappling with a slumping soda business, got another boost from its food operations.

The maker of Mountain Dew posted second-quarter profit that topped analysts’ estimates, helped by strong sales of Frito-Lay chips and Quaker cereals, according to a statement Tuesday. Core earnings per share were US$1.61, 9 cents above analysts’ consensus estimate.

PepsiCo, like rival Coca-Cola Co., is looking beyond sugary soda to drive growth as consumers become more health-conscious. Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi has said fixing the struggling North American beverage unit is a top priority, but in the meantime the company is getting a boost from its food brands.

PepsiCo’s North America beverage division has been under pressure as consumer tastes shift away from colas. Consumption of carbonated soft drinks fell to a 32-year low in the U.S. last year, according to Beverage-Digest, a trade publication.

Consumers who have moved away from sugar-laden sodas haven’t made the same moves away from chips. PepsiCo has introduced organic versions of some of its biggest snack brands, in addition to buying startup competitors like baked fruit and vegetable snackmaker Bare Foods Co.

Revenue in the latest quarter was US$16.1 billion, slightly ahead of estimates.