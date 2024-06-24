(Bloomberg) -- Carlsberg AS has secured the agreement of PepsiCo Inc for a potential £3.1 billion ($3.9 billion) takeover of the UK soft drinks manufacturer Britvic Plc.

Britvic, which makes brands such as Fruit Shoot and J2O, is the UK bottler for PepsiCo. The US soft drinks company has waived a change-of-control clause it has in its contract with Britvic, potentially smoothing the way for a takeover.

Carlsberg said on Friday it’s weighing its options after Britvic rejected two unsolicited takeover bids, the latest at 1,250 pence a share. Britvic said the offers significantly undervalue the company and its prospects.

Britvic shares surged as much as 10% in early Monday trading in London, helping them climb above 1,200 pence.

The Danish brewer, which already has a bottling relationship with PepsiCo in five markets including Norway and Sweden, said the waiver with PepsiCo would come into effect should the deal proceed.

Carlsberg said it’s considering its next steps. It has until July 19 to make a formal offer or walk away under UK takeover rules.

