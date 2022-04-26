43m ago
PepsiCo Raises Sales Growth Estimates Amid Reopenings
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. raised its sales growth estimate for the year as consumers returned to bars, restaurants and events due to easing pandemic restrictions.
- The maker of Gatorade, Doritos and Quaker Oats now sees full-year organic revenue growth of 8%, compared with a prior view of 6%.
- Revenue last quarter was $16.2 billion, PepsiCo said in a statement Tuesday, topping the $15.6 billion average estimate from analysts.
Key Insights
- The raised forecast reflects “higher than expected input cost inflation for the balance of 2022,” according to Pepsi.
- Earnings per share were $1.29 in the quarter, beating the $1.23 average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
- PepsiCo’s forecast will be closely watched after rival Coca-Cola Inc. maintained its outlook for the year on Monday despite a much better-than-expected first quarter.
Market Reaction
- PepsiCo shares were little changed year-to-date through Monday, compared with a nearly 10% decline in the S&P 500 Index.
