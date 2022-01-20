PepsiCo Inc. is looking to ramp up excitement for the Super Bowl next month with teaser ads and a cinematic trailer for its halftime show.

The maker of snacks and beverages has giving Megan Thee Stallion a starring role in its Flaming Hot Cheetos campaign, releasing a sneak peek of its Super Bowl commercial Wednesday. On Thursday, PepsiCo launched a nearly three-minute long trailer for its halftime show.

The trailer, called “The Call,” features halftime performers Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar on their journey to the game. It was directed by “Straight Outta Compton” filmmaker F. Gary Gray and features music from hip hop classics like Tupac Shakur’s “California Love.” An edited version will air in 30-second ads during the NFL playoffs, said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing for the Pepsi brand, in an interview.

PepsiCo has been peppering consumers with ads for its products since last week, when it began a series of “Road to Super Bowl LVI” commercials featuring Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, Terry Bradshaw, Jerome Bettis, and Victor Cruz with Doritos, Tostitos, Lay’s, Mountain Dew and Bubly.

This year’s halftime show will be a tribute to West Coast hip-hop and is being produced by Jay-Z’s production company, Roc Nation, which produced the last two events. It’s Pepsi’s 11th year sponsoring the halftime show, Kaplan said. Super Bowl LVI will kick off Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on NBC.