(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has reached an agreement to become the exclusive provider of beverages at all Subway sandwich shops in the US, replacing rival Coca-Cola Co. as the drink supplier to one of the nation’s largest chains.

Subway announced the new 10-year pact to serve PepsiCo products such as Mountain Dew sodas, Tropicana juices and Gatorade sports drinks on Tuesday.

Coca-Cola brands like Sprite, Fanta and Diet Coke will begin to disappear from the sandwich chain beginning in January 2025, and will take several months to replace across Subway’s network of franchisee-owned restaurants.

“We are committed to serving Subway through the end of this year,” Coca-Cola said in a statement. The beverage giant has served Subway’s US restaurants for nearly 20 years, the company said.

Subway is Coca-Cola’s largest US fountain account by number of locations, according to Beverage Digest. With about 20,000 stores, the sandwich shop is the country’s largest restaurant chain by number of locations, data compiled by restaurant research firm Technomic shows. It has nearly 37,000 stores worldwide.

Subway said it’s also extending its existing agreement with Frito-Lay, PepsiCo’s snack-food unit, to provide chips and snacks at its restaurants through 2030. PepsiCo already provides beverages at Subway shops in several regions outside the US.

Also on Tuesday, Subway announced a partnership with a private investment fund to more than double its footprint in France and Luxembourg, and significantly expand it in Belgium and the Czech Republic. McWin Restaurant Fund will assume responsibility for roughly 400 franchised restaurants, and it plans to open approximately 600 new stores in the next decade, according to a statement.

Subway announced a deal in 2023 to be acquired by the Atlanta-based private equity firm Roark Capital Group for nearly $10 billion. The sandwich chain said in a statement at the time that it planned to open an additional 23,000 restaurants in the next few years with most of the growth outside the US.

The deal is pending a Federal Trade Commission investigation, according to Politico. PepsiCo and Coca-Cola shares rose 0.2% at 12:25 p.m. in New York.

