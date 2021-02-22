(Bloomberg) -- Perdue Farms Inc., the fourth-biggest U.S. poultry producer, has made 700 vaccine doses available in three states as part of its goal to offer it to all workers for free.

The company first partnered with a healthcare provider in Maryland to distribute the vaccine to 300 workers earlier this month and was now making it available to its employees in California and Virginia.

“In just two weeks, Perdue has made great progress toward its goal of offering 100% of its associates nationwide access to the Covid-19 vaccine free of charge,” Chief Executive Officer Randy Day said Monday in an emailed statement.

Food plants, which were an early hot spot in the American coronavirus outbreak that started roughly a year ago, are in the early phases of administrating vaccines to workers. JBS USA said on Feb. 12 it had given the vaccine to about 700 workers at an Illinois pork plant in what was the biggest vaccination effort to date at a red-meat plant.

