(Bloomberg) -- A man who stands accused of insider trading in a €24 million ($26 million) case in Germany says he traded off tips he got from a London-based banker at Perella Weinberg Partners LP over several years.

The 48-year-old German who can only be identified as Andreas T. told a Frankfurt court on Wednesday how decades ago he became close friends with the banker, who provided him with hints on investment opportunities. At the time he didn’t know how his friend obtained the information and couldn’t tell whether the tips constituted illegal material, he said over the course of his two-hour testimony.

Andreas T. is accused of illicitly trading on 20 occasions between 2017 and 2021 based on information from deals the banker was working on. Perella’s London headquarters were searched a year ago as part of the investigation.

The bank declined to comment on Wednesday. It has previously said it’s assisting authorities in the investigation, and that neither the lender nor any of its current employees are being probed in Germany.

The banker, who died by suicide two days after the raids, according to the indictment, worked on mergers and acquisitions at Perella.

“The fact that my friend took his own life shocked me to the core,” said Andreas T., who has been in custody since his arrest a year ago when his Munich apartment was raided.

His voice broke and tears showed in his eyes when he started to talk about his family, saying that because of his arrest he can no longer care for his elderly parents who need his help.

“I’m deeply sorry for having disappointed the people I love more than anything,” he said. “That shows that insider trading does indeed harm people.”

Prosecutors say the former Perella banker leaked the information about planned deals and Andreas T. then bought shares and call options on the companies involved. Deals he traded on include Fortum Oyi’s takeover of Uniper SE, EON SE’s acquisition of RWE AG’s shares in Innogy AG, and Bain Capital and Carlyle Group’s bid for Osram AG, according to the indictment.

Andreas T. usually spoke to the banker by phone, he testified, such as on Oct. 8, 2020 when his friend told him Bilfinger SE could be a good company to invest in. That was weeks before it became public that the German company was a potential takeover target.

“I didn’t ask any questions because I already knew that this one sentence was sensitive,” Andreas T. said, recalling the conversation. “I also didn’t ask how he got the information. I was already glad that he gave me this one line.”

The ex-Perella banker got a share of the profits and Andreas T. reinvested the money for him, he testified. In the Bilfinger trade, he used €400,000 of his friend’s money, turning it into €900,000, he said.

Andreas T. also traded from accounts he ran for his father and his nephews. Neither his father or his sister, the boys’ mother, knew about that at the time, he added.

His attorney Thomas Richter said it was far from clear that the material he used was insider information. The trial will continue next week when Andreas T. will be questioned by the court and prosecutors.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.