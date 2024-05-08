(Bloomberg) -- Perella Weinberg Partners Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bednar said more corporate leaders are discussing strategic deals, adding to signs that a slump in mergers and acquisitions is giving way to steady growth.

“You’ve got larger deals, you’ve got some significant stock-for-stock deals — the board rooms are very active,” Bednar said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “That’s a harbinger for future activity. It’s a slow walk back up — but it’s an encouraging one.”

Companies seeking expansion to satisfy shareholders are leading the rebound, and private equity sponsors will follow, he said. M&A activity is brewing in “every sector,” including telecoms, technology and media, he said.

Perella said in February that its pipeline of work was increasing as the investment bank posted fourth-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ estimates. Founded in 2006, the firm advises on mergers and acquisitions and helps companies sort through debt problems.

Like peers, it has hired heavily in preparation for more deals, especially once the Federal Reserve starts lowering interest rates. But as long as borrowing costs remain elevated, there will also be demand for advice on restructuring. Perella added seven partners and seven managing directors in 2023, it said in February.

