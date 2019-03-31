(Bloomberg) -- Perella Weinberg Partners LP is hiring Clinton Ray and Guy Morgan from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to expand its European restructuring business, according to people familiar with the matter.

The bankers will join the firm in London in June to advise new and existing clients on restructuring, debt advisory and liability management, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private. Representatives for Perella and Goldman declined to comment.

Ray, who led Goldman’s restructuring business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for about three years, will join Perella as a partner, the people said. He previously worked at Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Clifford Chance LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile. Morgan, who will join as a managing director, has headed Goldman’s liability management group in EMEA since 2011. Before that, he worked at Deutsche Bank AG.

Perella Weinberg has been expanding across the globe in recent years, opening offices in Europe and the U.S. and preparing for a potential initial public offering this year. Recent hires include Marcus Schenck, previously a top investment banker at Deutsche Bank, as well as former Bank of America Corp. dealmaker Alex Wilmot-Sitwell.

In 2016, Perella Weinberg acquired energy advisory boutique Tudor, Pickering Holt & Co. and hired Bruce Mendelsohn from Goldman Sachs, boosting its presence in restructuring. He has built out Perella’s restructuring and capital structure advisory franchise since then, and the hiring of Ray and Morgan may help replicate that growth in Europe.

The New York-based firm was founded in 2006 by Wall Street veterans Joe Perella and Peter Weinberg and competes with the world’s biggest banks in advising on mergers and acquisitions and restructurings.

