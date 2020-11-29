(Bloomberg) -- Perella Weinberg Partners is in advanced talks to combine with a blank-check vehicle sponsored by commercial banking tycoon Betsy Cohen, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

An agreement with Cohen’s FinTech Acquisition Corporation IV would see the boutique investment bank list its deal advisory business at about a $760 million equity valuation, the newspaper said, citing the people.

The deal may be announced by year-end, according to the FT. Perella Weinberg declined to comment; Fintech Acquisition Corporation IV couldn’t immediately be reached, the newspaper said.

Bloomberg reported on Nov. 19 that the investment bank founded by Joe Perella and Peter Weinberg is seeking to pursue a public listing through a merger with a blank-check firm, citing people familiar with the matter.

