(Bloomberg) -- Perella Weinberg Partners is trimming about 7% of its headcount to free up funds for hiring top banking talent, according to a person with knowledge of the plans.

The move affects employees across all levels of the New York-based investment-banking firm, with a mix of banking and corporate functions being cut, the person said, asking not to be identified because the plans aren’t public. Fewer than 50 people will be affected, the person said.

A Perella Weinberg representative declined to comment.

Investment banks are preparing for an eventual comeback in dealmaking after being hurt by increased market volatility that has hampered companies interested in debt and equity deals, mergers and acquisitions, and initial public offerings. Surging interest rates have made the financing of deals more expensive as well.

Perella Weinberg has been hiring bankers including Chris Doolin from Credit Suisse Group AG and Troy Broderick from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Executives from the investment bank have said in the past that they would capitalize on disruptions in the market to hire talented bankers. Perella also has lost bankers to competitors, with partner Marie-Soazic Geffroy leaving the firm for Deutsche Bank AG, Bloomberg News reported earlier Wednesday.

Other investment-banking firms are also positioning themselves for an M&A revival. Moelis & Co. is taking advantage of the current slump to hire top talent, co-President Navid Mahmoodzadegan said at a Morgan Stanley conference Wednesday. The New York-based firm hired several former Silicon Valley Bank employees for its technology team, and has added 30 new managing directors over the past year, including 11 from SVB.

