(Bloomberg) --

Boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners is close to a deal to go public via a blank-check company sponsored by finance entrepreneur Betsy Cohen, according to a person familiar with the matter.

FinTech Acquisition Corporation IV, a special purpose acquisition company set up by Cohen, is in talks to merge with Perella Weinberg, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The Financial Times first reported the talks earlier Sunday.

A deal with Cohen’s blank-check company, if completed, would cap an at-times turbulent 14-year run for the small but influential firm, whose founders have counseled some of the world’s mightiest corporations. It would also be another signpost of the SPAC boom, as more companies choose to avoid the volatility of a traditional IPO by seeking a deal with a shell firm created only to make an acquisition.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that founders Joe Perella and Peter Weinberg were looking to take their investment-banking firm public via a blank-check company. A representative for the firm didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment, and a spokesperson for Cohen didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The firm, founded in 2006, delayed an IPO last year after filing confidentially, people familiar with the matter said at the time. It had already taken steps to prepare for the IPO by naming Weinberg as chief executive officer and by spinning off asset-management units.

Perella Weinberg has been pursuing a new phase of expansion after elevating new team members, expanding internationally and separating its asset management businesses to focus on dealmaking.

Cohen, who founded Jefferson Bank and Bancorp Inc., a provider of tech solutions to non-bank financial companies, has been involved with several blank-check firms, all focused on targets in the fintech and technology sectors.

