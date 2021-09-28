(Bloomberg) -- Perella Weinberg Partners told its bankers to be back in the office most weekdays starting Nov. 1, with some flexibility remaining in when and where they work.

“Monday to Friday, bankers are expected to work in the office on more days than not,” Perella Weinberg Co-Presidents Dietrich Becker and Andrew Bednar said in a memo to staff Tuesday seen by Bloomberg News. “This doesn’t mean go back to five days or more a week in the office from early morning to late into the night. Everyone will have some flexibility to work remotely during the week.”

A spokeswoman for the New York-based investment bank didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the memo.

Wall Street firms have been at the forefront of the push to bring back workers to offices, even as the delta variant derailed many plans for a full-fledged return. Banking bosses are navigating a complex transition for staff who in many cases haven’t been at their desks for 18 months. For the hard-charging finance industry, firms are trying to ease back into corporate life even as Covid-19 still rages.

At Perella Weinberg, New York-based assistants are being asked to continue working remotely for the rest of the year, according to the memo, and unvaccinated employees in the U.S. were told to stay remote until further notice.

