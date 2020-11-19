(Bloomberg) -- Perella Weinberg Partners, the investment bank founded by Joe Perella and Peter Weinberg, is seeking to pursue a long-awaited public listing through merging with a blank-check firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

The investment bank is slated to be valued at more than $1 billion, and senior members of the firm have been recently informed of the potential deal, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter isn’t public.

The firm is in advanced talks with a special-purpose acquisition company, they said. The identity of the SPAC couldn’t be learned.

A representative for Perella Weinberg declined to comment.

The firm, founded in 2006, delayed an initial public offering last year after confidentially filing for an IPO.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.