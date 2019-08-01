(Bloomberg) -- One of the largest independent oil drillers in America’s most prolific shale field is being forced to slow down, casting a dark cloud over an industry that is already struggling to win back investors.

Concho Resources Inc. plunged the most ever after scaling back its production growth for the rest of the year. The 23 wells that make up Concho’s “Dominator” project in the Permian Basin were spaced too close together, the Midland, Texas-based company said, and production will have to slow down if the original capital budget is going to be met.

The announcement comes as fellow independent oil producers Apache Corp. and Whiting Petroleum Corp. say they, too, are lowering their expectations for output this year. Whiting also cut a third of its workforce and posted a surprise quarterly loss.

“How companies still, after all these years we have wailed and gnashed our teeth, manage to over-promise and under-deliver, remains an infuriating mystery,” Mizuho analyst Paul Sankey said of Concho in a note to clients. “Do we really need to repeat, that a company, much least in the most hated sector of the market, with a premium valuation, must never, ever, over-promise and under-deliver?”

Concho sank as much as 25% to $73.60, the biggest plunge since its 2007 initial public offering, wiping out almost $5 billion of market value. It was 24% lower at $74.16 as of 11:50 a.m. in New York. Whiting lost almost 40%.

Disappointing updates from shale producers, along with a slump in oil futures on Thursday, dragged on other Permian explorers that haven’t yet reported their second-quarter earnings. Diamondback Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. were down more than 5%. Oil futures fell almost 3% in New York.

It’s the latest airing of concerns over the future of the companies behind the shale boom.

Concho didn’t change its target for almost $1 billion in free cash flow next year, but analysts’ skepticism over whether that was still achievable was palpable. Morgan Stanley’s Devin McDermott called the target “optimistic,” and several questions on a Thursday conference call were dedicated to seeking clarity on executives’ expectations for future cash flow.

Parent-Child

Concho’s problem with well spacing highlights the challenges of fracking so-called child wells: Too close to the “parent,” and output is less prolific; too far apart, and companies risk leaving oil in the ground.

Spacing issues aren’t always obvious from the get-go. Concho said results in the initial 30 to 60 days of the Dominator wells were fine. It was after that that executives realized they had a problem.

Then there’s natural gas. Futures are trading at the lowest seasonal levels in two decades, and prices in the Permian Basin have gone negative thanks to a lack of pipeline capacity. For Apache, which is pouring investment into its gas-rich Alpine High discovery, that means deferring production.

Concho lowered its full-year gas price realization to between 60% and 80% of Henry Hub, the U.S. benchmark, with prices in the third quarter expected to be toward the low end of that range.

To contact the reporter on this story: Rachel Adams-Heard in Houston at radamsheard@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Simon Casey at scasey4@bloomberg.net, Carlos Caminada

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.