(Bloomberg) -- Permian Basin explorer Callon Petroleum Co. is considering strategic options amid takeover interest from rival oil and gas players, people familiar with the matter said, as dealmaking accelerates in the US energy industry.

The Houston-based company has been working with an adviser to study possibilities including a potential sale, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the information is private. Callon shares were up 5.4% at 2:36 p.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of about $2.3 billion. The stock is down 10% for the year.

No final decision has been made and Callon could opt to remain independent, they said. A representative for Callon declined to comment.

Oil and gas companies have been increasingly looking to consolidate in order to add scale and cut costs, underscored by Exxon Mobil Corp.’s $60 billion deal for Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

Like Pioneer, Callon is active in the Permian of West Texas and New Mexico, the biggest and most productive oil field in the country. The Permian has long been ripe for consolidation because it’s highly fragmented thanks to the scores of shale upstarts that have begun drilling there in the past two decades.

(Adds Callon declined to comment in third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.