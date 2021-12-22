(Bloomberg) -- Permira has exceeded its target to close its second Growth Opportunities fund at $4 billion, more than doubling the size of an earlier fund in the series.

The private equity firm said Wednesday that the fund builds on Permira’s technology and digital investing strategy. Permira Growth Opportunities II has already partnered with four companies: AllTrails, Carta, mParticle and Sysdig, according to a statement.

“Our mission is to back disruptors that are investing heavily in product and people, leveraging the Permira platform to support them in areas such as product leadership, international expansion, go-to-market development, strategic M&A and accessing public markets,” Phil Guinand, head of Permira Growth Opportunities, said in the statement.

London-based Permira had targeted $2.5 billion for the fund. It closed the first Growth Opportunities Fund at $1.7 billion in 2019.

Permira was founded in 1985 and manages about $65 billion in assets. It invests across the consumer, health-care, services and technology sectors. It was among the investors to sell shares in the initial public offerings of e-commerce platform Allegro.eu SA and bootmaker Dr. Martens Plc, which both soared on their market debuts.

