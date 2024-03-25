(Bloomberg) -- Permira hired Kerogen Capital’s Anish Patel as a partner to co-lead a new climate-transition effort, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Patel is set to begin working at the London-based private equity firm in coming months, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Permira said earlier this month that former Blackstone Inc. executive Kush Patel, who’s based in New York, along with an “identified partner” in London who’s joining the firm this year, will co-head a team searching for investments in projects and companies that seek to combat climate change.

A representative for Permira declined to comment. A spokesperson for Hong Kong-based Kerogen didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The world is transitioning towards a net zero economy, which will require a substantial reduction in emissions and a significant societal transition,” Kurt Björklund, Permira’s managing partner, said in a statement earlier this month. “We have identified a need for capital to help accelerate decarbonization in the growth and buyout portion of the market that sits between venture capital and infrastructure.”

Climate transition may represent a $12 trillion cumulative revenue opportunity by 2030, Kush Patel said in the same statement.

“The amount of physical infrastructure that needs to be upgraded, replaced or built – and the innovative technologies, products and services that will be needed to enable this – is immense,” he said.

