(Bloomberg) -- Jon Maschmeyer has joined Permira as a partner to help with the private equity firm’s US health-care investments.

Maschmeyer joins from investment firm Vistria Group, where he was most recently senior partner and co-head of health care. At Permira, he will help identify new investments and work with portfolio companies, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

“Permira’s health care team has been one to watch for many years and I have long admired their focused and differentiated investment strategy,” Maschmeyer said in the statement. “It is a fascinating time to partner with successful entrepreneurs and management teams in the health care industry.”

Prior to Vistria Group, Maschmeyer worked at Chicago Pacific Founders, Pritzker Group and RoundTable Healthcare Partners. Earlier in his career, he was an investment banker at Merill Lynch and Greenhill & Co.

London-based Permira has deployed more than €4 billion ($4.4 billion) across the health-care sector, with current investments including Ergomed and Kedrion Biopharma, according to the statement.

