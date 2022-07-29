Permira Is in Lead to Buy Reorg Research From Warburg Pincus

(Bloomberg) -- Permira has emerged as the lead bidder for Reorg Research Inc., the bankruptcy and distressed-debt information provider backed by Warburg Pincus, according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal could value Reorg at more than $1 billion, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.

While Permira is the likely buyer, no final decision has been made and another bidder could win the auction, the people added. It’s possible the sale process could also end with no deal.

Representatives for Warburg Pincus, Permira and Reorg declined to comment.

Financial services data providers have become hot takeover targets in recent years, given their reliable cash flow and growth potential amid rising demand for news and information. Reorg’s databases collect information from court filings, financial reports and transcripts for traders, bankers, restructuring advisers and other clients, according to its website.

Reorg competes with Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News. Carlyle Group had also bid for the company, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month.

