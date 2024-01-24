(Bloomberg) -- Private credit funds are on course to ink a record $10 billion loan either this year or next, according to Permira’s David Hirschmann.

Large businesses “tend to be safer credits” so “there’s certainly a reason to be lending to those big companies and still generate 9-10% gross yield,” the co-head of credit at Permira told Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the IPEM conference in Cannes.

The prospects for a jumbo, $10 billion-plus deal will ultimately hinge on how much of a fight-back the traditional players — the banks — can muster in the publicly-traded debt markets this year, Hirschmann said.

“The syndicated loan market is exposed to market sentiment, volatility and liquidity,” he said.

The $1.6 trillion private credit market has been rapidly expanding as more buyout funds opt to find financing away from bank-led debt markets.

Direct lenders are vying with banks to finance a potential buyout of DocuSign Inc. with a debt package totaling as much as $8 billion, while UK insurance broker Ardonagh Group Ltd. is holding talks to raise as much as $5 billion from private credit funds.

But with interest rate cuts on the horizon, borrowing costs are falling in the leveraged finance markets as banks become more comfortable underwriting leveraged buyouts. Heavyweights like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc are even looking to poach back leveraged finance deals that were snapped up by direct lenders when markets were more volatile.

