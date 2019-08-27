(Bloomberg) -- Permira is planning to kick off a Frankfurt listing for software company TeamViewer GmbH as early as this week in what could be Germany’s biggest technology initial public offering in almost two decades, according to people familiar with the matter.

The buyout firm could seek a valuation of 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) to 5 billion euros, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. While the intention to float could be announced soon, a final decision hasn’t been made and the timing could change depending on market developments, the people said.

Permira could sell from 30% to 40% of the company, depending on investor demand, the people said. A representative for the buyout firm declined to comment.

TeamViewer Chief Executive Officer Oliver Steil said in an interview this month that the company could be ready for an IPO by the end of the year or early 2020. At a value of 4 billion euros to 5 billion euros, an IPO could be the biggest for a tech firm on the German exchange since Infineon Technologies AG’s listing in 2000, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Based in Goeppingen in southern Germany, TeamViewer develops software for collaboration and remote desktop access. Permira bought the company for 870 million euros in 2014. It has since partnered with firms including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Salesforce.com Inc. to bolster its cloud offerings.

