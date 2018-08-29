(Bloomberg) -- Pernod Ricard SA, the world’s second-largest distiller, gave a higher profit forecast after Jameson whiskey extended a nine-year streak of sales growth and strength in China and India drove a surge in demand for the company’s spirits.

Profit from recurring operations should rise 5 percent to 7 percent this fiscal year on an organic basis, the Paris-based company said in a statement Wednesday. Earnings rose 6.3 percent on that basis in the 12 months through June, slightly ahead of analysts’ estimates.

“Consistent strategic implementation has enabled us to deliver a significant improvement in business performance while investing for the future,” Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Ricard said in the statement. In fiscal 2019, “in a still uncertain geopolitical and monetary environment, we will continue consistently implementing our strategy.”

In April, the company had said that growth in profit from recurring operations would be at the top end of a previous target of between 4 percent and 6 percent.

Earlier this year, Ricard made his biggest management reorganization since becoming CEO three years ago, promoting some of the company’s longest-serving executives to take a more holistic focus on the overall portfolio rather than just running individual brands. Helene de Tissot, the company’s former director of strategy and acquisitions, became chief financial officer, replacing Gilles Bogaert, who took on management of Pernod Ricard’s operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

The maker of Chivas Regal scotch also proposed a dividend up 17 percent from fiscal 2017, reflecting the company’s accelerating profit growth and reduced debt. The payout of 41 percent of profit is within the range of 37 percent to 50 percent that Ricard had projected, as the company lifts payouts to as much as half of earnings over the next three years.

Pernod Ricard trails only Diageo Plc in revenue among global distillers.

