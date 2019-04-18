(Bloomberg) -- Pernod Ricard SA raised its forecast of full-year earnings growth, shrugging off a slowdown of its sales growth in the third quarter.

The company raised its profit-growth target to about 8 percent from a range of 6 percent to 8 percent.

Third-quarter organic sales growth was 2.5 percent. Analysts expected 3.1 percent.

Sales slowed in the third quarter due to deteriorating conditions in France and a move to slash inventory levels in the U.S., but Pernod Ricard had already flagged the one-time issues.

The distiller’s commitment to acquisitions of fast-growing, high-margin brands is helping it become more profitable as it boosts its presence in attractive categories. Earlier this week, the company acquired Malfy, a brand of flavored gins.

The slower growth is the first time Pernod Ricard underperformed expectations since activist investor Elliott Management Corp. took a stake in the company late last year.

The company’s shares have gained 8.6 percent so far this year.

