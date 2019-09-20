(Bloomberg) -- At consumer-goods companies across the developed world -- from Anheuser-Busch InBev NV to Kraft Heinz Co. -- established brands such as Budweiser beer and Oscar Mayer hot dogs are being pummeled by cooler upstarts. The same is happening in the spirits industry.

Brands like Pernod Ricard SA’s Chivas Regal Scotch whisky and Diageo Plc’s Smirnoff vodka find it increasingly hard to compete for shelf space behind the bar or in trendy liquor stores. Drinkers now tend to favor small-batch alcohol, often promoted as locally made or less industrialized than mass-market products.

Pernod Ricard’s strategy? If you can’t beat them, buy them -- especially U.S. whiskey brands.

Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Ricard, grandson of the company’s founder, has made it one of the most acquisitive businesses in the industry since taking the helm four years ago. He announced his latest deal last month -- a $233 million tender offer for Castle Brands, owner of Jefferson’s bourbon -- and shows no signs of stopping there.

“The acquisition strategy is leveraging booming categories and reinforcing must-win, key strategic markets like the U.S. -- and all the American whiskeys check both boxes,” said Ricard, 47, who worked on mergers and acquisitions during a previous career in banking at Morgan Stanley.

Ricard’s focus on niche, high-end brands moves the company away from the decades-long, debt-fueled consolidation of Big Alcohol spearheaded by his predecessors -- the very strategy that led to the combination of Pernod and Ricard in 1970. The company has been a more regular buyer than others in the industry, including nearest rival Diageo, whose landmark deal of recent years was a $1 billion takeover of George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila in 2017.

Bouncing Back

Buying upstarts helped Paris-based Pernod Ricard bounce back from an unsuccessful bid two years ago for Utah-based High West Distillery. The French company saw High West as a way back into American whiskey after selling Wild Turkey to Davide Campari-Milano SpA in 2009. The companies failed to agree on a price, and High West was eventually sold to Constellation Brands Inc.

Pernod Ricard then compensated with a series of bolt-on purchases -- Kentucky’s Rabbit Hole bourbon, TX whiskey in Texas and West Virginia’s Smooth Ambler. Ricard also can’t get enough small-batch gin: He’s acquired Monkey 47 in Germany, Amazzoni in Brazil, Ungava in Canada and Malfy in Italy. In Mexico, he bought Avion tequila and Del Maguey mezcal.

To shine a spotlight on their performance, Pernod Ricard lumped the acquired businesses into a new division. Its revenue grew 12% last year, exceeding the 7% gain at Pernod Ricard’s mainstream arm that includes Jameson Irish whiskey, albeit from a much smaller base. Last year, the new unit accounted for 280 million euros ($310 million) in sales, or 0.5% of the company’s total.

Pernod Ricard began the smaller-is-better takeover spree before Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp. bought a stake in the company late last year. Yet it goes some way toward addressing the hedge fund’s complaints about stagnating growth at brands such as Absolut in the U.S.

Absolut Stagnates

Absolut has lagged since its 1980s heyday, when the vodka collaborated with artist Andy Warhol on campaigns. It sold $864 million worth of vodka in the U.S. last year, down from $1.1 billion in 2014, according to industry data tracker IWSR. Niche brands have a lot more runway. Monkey 47’s gin sales jumped 10-fold in the same period, to just under $10 million in 2018.

Still, the newcomers haven’t yet shown they can convert their cachet into numbers that will move the needle at a company like Pernod Ricard, which has about 9 billion euros in annual sales. Some competitors prefer to buy brands that will drive big and immediate gains in revenue, an example being Campari’s $760 million deal to acquire Grand Marnier.

Laurence Whyatt, an analyst at Barclays, asked Ricard on an August conference call whether the niche products were distracting management from bigger revenue streams, such as Havana Club rum or Martell cognac. The CEO told him not to worry, saying there was a “full focus” on the brands that drive most of the income.

Pernod Ricard can afford to bet on small liquor brands. Last month, the company reported its strongest annual earnings growth in seven years, while its debt-to-profit ratio is the lowest in recent memory. It’s also sold off laggards including Domecq brandies and Paddy Irish whiskey to make way for promising newcomers. There may be more to come, with the wine assets said to be earmarked for sale.

Small-scale acquisitions make sense strategically because Ricard is adding products to key growth categories, such as gin and North American whiskey, said Ed Mundy, an analyst at Jefferies.

“There’s probably less impetus and opportunity for large-scale M&A than in the past,” Mundy said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Buckley in London at tbuckley25@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Anne Pollak

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.