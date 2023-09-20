(Bloomberg) -- French spirits maker Pernod Ricard SA is exploring a potential sale of its wine portfolio that features brands including Australia’s Jacob’s Creek, St Hugo and New Zealand’s Stoneleigh, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The possible disposal marks the second time since 2019 that Pernod has reportedly sought to sell its wine business. The unit has previously been valued at about $1 billion, according to the Australian Financial Review, which first reported on the new sale plan.

A Pernod spokesperson said the company “regularly assesses and evaluates its strategic opportunities and is continuously exploring options, including divestments or the streamlining of some or part of individual business units.”

No decision has been made regarding any particular action, the spokesperson said.

The wine business for Pernod, which makes Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal Scotch and Jameson Irish Whiskey, accounts for about 4% of company sales.

