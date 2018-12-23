(Bloomberg) -- A record decline for generic drugmaker Perrigo Company Plc dragged Israel’s main stock index to its biggest decrease in more than seven years.

The TA-35 Index fell as much as 5 percent, the biggest decline for a session since 2011 on a closing basis. Perrigo’s loss of 30 percent contributed the most to the decline in the index.

The sell-off in Tel Aviv follows a slump of Perrigo’s shares in New York on Friday, when they declined by the most since 1994 after Irish tax authorities hit the company with an unexpected $1.8 billion tax assessment. The company said it will fight it.

Teva Pharmaceutical, a drugmaker also traded in Israel, was set to record its biggest loss in more than one year as it fell by almost 8 percent.

