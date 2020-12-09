(Bloomberg) --

Expats might not flee the Gulf in the numbers predicted earlier as economies in Saudi Arabia and Qatar fare better than expected during the pandemic, according to Oxford Economics.

“The impact on jobs of the declines in non-oil gross domestic product has been smaller than anticipated,” Scott Livermore, chief economist for the region, wrote in a report Wednesday. “Travel restrictions and the use of furlough or unpaid leave have weakened the link between expats losing their jobs and returning to their home country.”

The six nations comprising the Gulf Cooperation Council -- Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman -- are heavily dependent on foreign workers in sectors as diverse as construction and finance.

But as economies slowed and then contracted during the global health emergency, many expats whose residency visas were linked to jobs that had disappeared were forced to head home.

Fueling the exodus, Kuwait passed legislation trimming its foreign workforce as it sought to assuage local anger over job losses, while Saudi Arabia and Qatar aimed to boost citizen employment.

More from the report:

Expats are still expected to leave in significant numbers across the GCC.

Foreigners likely to return to Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia with the recovery from Covid-19, though it will probably take a couple of years for numbers to reach pre-virus levels.

Kuwait and Oman “may have decisively turned their backs on expats.”

Drop in Saudi expat jobs has been lower than estimated at 3.8%, excluding domestic workers, while Qatar’s population fell 2.8% between March and November

In the UAE, where there have been significant cuts to the workforce announced across key sectors, the expat population will likely decline in line with previous estimates.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.