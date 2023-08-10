(Bloomberg) -- Persimmon Plc has slashed hundreds of jobs as stubbornly high mortgage rates grip the UK property market.

The housebuilder said it reduced headcount by almost 300 in the six months through June and further reviews are ongoing to cut costs by as much as £25 million annually, according to a statement Thursday. Persimmon said it is also planning to remove certain specifications in homes that are less important to customers, resulting in savings of up to £1,800 per plot.

UK households are facing an avalanche of cost pressures triggered by pricey mortgages and the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. That’s led to a flurry of downbeat earnings reports from the nation’s biggest developers, with Bellway Plc also warning of job cuts this week in the face of weak demand for new homes.

Persimmon’s average private sales rate dropped to 0.59 in the period, compared with 0.91 in the same period a year ago, That’s as the company’s home sales dropped to 4,249 in the same period, compared with 6,652 in the first half of 2022.

Persimmon said its cancellation rate in the first six months of the year — an early indicator of distress in the housing market — had remained “broadly stable at typical historic levels”. However, the company said it’s forward sales position in the first half, including the five weeks post-period end, was 30% lower year-on-year.

Still, the housebuilder said it expects to sell at least 9,000 homes this year, which is toward the top end of its previously indicated range. The company also expects build cost inflation to moderate in the months ahead.

“Against a backdrop of higher mortgage rates, the removal of Help to Buy and significant market uncertainty, Persimmon has delivered a robust sales rate,” Chief Executive Officer Dean Finch said in the statement. “We are on track to deliver profit expectations for the year.”

