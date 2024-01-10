(Bloomberg) -- Hi, I’m Leo from Bloomberg's UK breaking news team, catching you up on this morning’s business stories.

Even a relatively minor easing of mortgage rates is helping developers like Persimmon get back on their feet. The York-based company’s sales rose in the final three months of 2023 and it said forward sales were up slightly compared to a year ago.

Alas, first-time buyers, don’t get your hopes up. Persimmon warned conditions for those trying to buy their first home will stay highly uncertain this year. The impending election doesn’t add much certainty to the market either.

Sainsbury reported higher grocery sales over the Christmas period but kept its profit forecast unchanged as general merchandise and clothing sales dipped. The supermarket’s shares fell nearly 5% in early trading. Is this a sign of things to come for supermarkets in 2024? My colleague Sam Unsted has more on that below.

On a roll. Greggs shares jumped after reporting a nearly 20% surge in sales last year, helped by partnerships with Uber Eats and longer opening hours. The Newcastle-based bakery chain expects food and packaging costs to be more stable this year and said while wage inflation remains an issue — it expects the rise in real incomes to help it sell even more of its famous sausage rolls.

Reaction Engines, an Oxfordshire-based company behind a rocket engine designed for hypersonic flight, warned there was “material uncertainty” over its future as a going concern. The company, whose backers include Boeing and the UK government, is now examining ways to cut costs to delay asking shareholders for more funds.

Here’s your daily snap analysis from Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog:

The big players in UK grocery — Sainsbury’s and Tesco — have been discounting widely to keep customers coming through the door in the face of squeezed wallet and pressure from the likes of Aldi and Lidl on low prices. Sainsbury’s results today include plenty of detail on the value being offered, either by cutting prices or through having its Nectar cards.

Having already pushed through lots of promotions, this year will be trickier for the supermarkets. Prices will have to stay low and the sector will continue to be fiercely competitive, but they’ll have to do that without sacrificing too much on already razor-thin margins.

However, the trend of the larger, more established names outperforming in the retail sector may help. Sainsbury’s and Tesco have both held off Aldi and Lidl effectively, with more market share ceded by Asda and Morrisons. And as food price inflation slows, increasing sales volumes becomes ever-more important. So the tactic of getting customers through the door with promotions and offers won’t slow down too much.

— Sam Unsted

Reporting season picks up pace tomorrow, with updates from Tesco, M&S, homebuilder Taylor Wimpey, Premier-Inn owner Whitbread, and review website Trustpilot.

